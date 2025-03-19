Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

QUIS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Ventum Financial lowered Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Shares of QUIS opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

(Get Free Report

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.