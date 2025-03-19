Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOBF remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ratos AB has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

