Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 6,581,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,331,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

