Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Gerard Johan Hart Sells 11,997 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $53,506.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,847.02. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerard Johan Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,467 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $50,340.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

