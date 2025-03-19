REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 252.11% from the stock’s previous close.
REE Automotive Price Performance
NASDAQ REE opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.
