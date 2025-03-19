Renold’s (RNO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Renold (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Renold Stock Up 1.2 %
RNO traded up GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38.96 ($0.51). 1,784,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.68. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 35.19 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.33 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.
Renold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renold
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.