Renold’s (RNO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Renold (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Renold Stock Up 1.2 %

RNO traded up GBX 0.46 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38.96 ($0.51). 1,784,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.68. Renold has a 1-year low of GBX 35.19 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.33 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Renold alerts:

Renold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.