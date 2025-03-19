Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Empire Q4 Earnings

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Get Empire alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.