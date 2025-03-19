Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Semtech Q1 Earnings

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semtech in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $38.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Semtech by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,226 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,315,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 821,671 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $403,155. This trade represents a 48.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $1,050. This represents a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,523 shares of company stock worth $1,070,791 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

