Research Analysts Set Expectations for argenx Q1 Earnings

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a report released on Monday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Guggenheim upped their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $611.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $636.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.22. argenx has a 12-month low of $349.86 and a 12-month high of $678.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.