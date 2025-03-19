Research Analysts Set Expectations for GIII Q1 Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIII. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.09. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.