Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 4th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE QSR opened at C$97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.45. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$86.06 and a one year high of C$110.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total transaction of C$73,111.61. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.90, for a total transaction of C$278,601.30. Insiders sold a total of 78,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,192 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

