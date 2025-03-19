Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 4th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE QSR opened at C$97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.45. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$86.06 and a one year high of C$110.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total transaction of C$73,111.61. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.90, for a total transaction of C$278,601.30. Insiders sold a total of 78,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,192 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.
