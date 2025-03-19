Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

