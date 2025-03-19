Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HHH opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

