ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of RETO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 1,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,051. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile
