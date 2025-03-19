ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RETO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 1,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,051. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

