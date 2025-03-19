Reviewing Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and AFC Gamma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $239.20 million 83.36 $316.64 million $2.34 9.86 AFC Gamma $35.76 million 3.98 $20.95 million $0.80 8.10

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 AFC Gamma 0 3 1 1 2.60

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.97%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.18%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AFC Gamma pays out 115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 88.52% 8.52% 5.67% AFC Gamma 13.69% 12.93% 8.42%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

