Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.33 and last traded at C$27.60, with a volume of 6581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.61.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$301.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

