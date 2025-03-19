Richmond Brothers Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Richmond Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,201,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $267.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

