Robert Spurway Sells 10,000 Shares of GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Spurway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.01 ($4.46), for a total value of A$70,050.00 ($44,617.83).

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

