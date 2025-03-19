Robert Spurway Sells 10,000 Shares of GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Spurway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.01 ($4.46), for a total value of A$70,050.00 ($44,617.83).
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00.
About GrainCorp
