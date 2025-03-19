Robert W. Baird Upgrades RTX (NYSE:RTX) to Outperform

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $136.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

