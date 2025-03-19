Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 7251897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 4.6% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

