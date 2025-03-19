Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.94% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $558,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NGS opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Natural Gas Services Group

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.