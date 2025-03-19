Royce & Associates LP Has $6.29 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.50% of Fox Factory worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Trading Up 1.1 %

FOXF opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

