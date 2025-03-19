Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.44% of ePlus worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in ePlus by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 80.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,486,000 after buying an additional 229,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

