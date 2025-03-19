Royce & Associates LP Purchases 79,086 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,086 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 9.70% of Century Casinos worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 90,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 69,349 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

