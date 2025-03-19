Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 290,846 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.49% of Endava at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Endava by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 461,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of DAVA opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

