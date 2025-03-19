Royce & Associates LP Sells 398,303 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Cellebrite DI worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

