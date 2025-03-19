RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect RWE Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.