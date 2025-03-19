Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:R traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.52. 354,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $16,317,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

