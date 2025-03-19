Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabien Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 141.37% and a negative net margin of 76.65%.

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

SNT opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. Sabien Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.49 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.50.

About Sabien Technology Group

Featured Stories

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

