Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.13 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.64). Saga shares last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 205,477 shares.

Saga Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £170.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saga Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.