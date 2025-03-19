SageOak Financial LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SageOak Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

