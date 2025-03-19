SageOak Financial LLC Invests $561,000 in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of SageOak Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SageOak Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.92. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

