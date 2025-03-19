SageOak Financial LLC Takes $943,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 0.9% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,685,000 after acquiring an additional 566,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $127,327,000. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,951,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,857 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,741,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

