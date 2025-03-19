Saiph Capital LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Saiph Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,107 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $887.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.