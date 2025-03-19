Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of SERE opened at GBX 67.06 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.32. The company has a market capitalization of £106.95 million, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.60. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.96).

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.