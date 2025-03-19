Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of SERE opened at GBX 67.06 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.32. The company has a market capitalization of £106.95 million, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.60. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.96).
About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
