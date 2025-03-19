Scott D. Kleinman Sells 69,088 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.