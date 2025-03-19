Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 284,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 180,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

