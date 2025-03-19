Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,333,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,912,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 458,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This trade represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,975,586 shares of company stock valued at $22,640,661. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

ROIV opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

