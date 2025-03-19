Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

