Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,434,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.1 %

GXO stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

