Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 351.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SNSE opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.16. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.