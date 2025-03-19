Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after acquiring an additional 174,546 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.80. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.