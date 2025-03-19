Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,183.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,648.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8,590.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.