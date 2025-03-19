Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE BCS opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.33.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

