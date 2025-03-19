Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after buying an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $439.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.