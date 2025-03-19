Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Teradyne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teradyne by 103.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

