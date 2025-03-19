Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,154,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.