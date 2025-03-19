Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 11.1% increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

SCVL stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $617.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

