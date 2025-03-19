Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Grows By 27.2%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 84.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 98,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

JEQ opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

