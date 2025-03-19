Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Decreases By 21.2%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 814.29%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $441,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

