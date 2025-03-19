Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Decreases By 21.2%

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a PE ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 814.29%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $441,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

